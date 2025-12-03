Breaking News

By Louis Conte, Health Freedom Editor, TheMAHA Report

This week, on December 4th and 5th, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) will meet—and insiders predict the committee could vote to revoke its recommendation that every newborn receive the Hepatitis B vaccine.

If the recommendation is removed, it will be a historical moment—celebrated by vaccine-safety voices and the millions rallying behind the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement, and condemned just as loudly by the mainstream medical establishment.

It is extraordinarily rare for a vaccine to be removed from the CDC’s recommended schedule. It must be noted, however, that the United States would be aligning its use of the Hepatitis B vaccine with a long list of other nations—including Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Japan, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, as well as ten Canadian provinces and territories.

These countries report no negative health outcomes for children under their recommended schedules.

Vaccine safety advocates and the millions of Americans who are aligning with the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement—have long called for the Hepatitis B vaccine to either be removed from the newborn schedule or administered later in life with the patient’s informed consent.

Hepatitis B is a serious sexually transmitted disease. Since infected mothers can transmit the virus to their babies, pregnant women in the United States are routinely tested for it.

According to WebMD, “Hepatitis B and C have similar symptoms and are usually spread through contact with the blood or body fluids of an infected person. In the U.S., most people get infected with hepatitis C by sharing needles and other equipment that they use to inject drugs.”

Critics of the current vaccine schedule point out that newborns do not engage in sexual activity and do not use illicit intravenous drugs. As such, they argue there is no rationale for administering a vaccine on the first day of life that may lose effectiveness long before the vast majority of young people become sexually active.

Senator Rand Paul, who is also a doctor, confronted former CDC official Susan Monarez in a recent Senate hearing on the logic surrounding the CDC’s recommended use of the vaccine. “What is the medical, scientific reason and proof for giving a newborn a hepatitis B vaccine if the mom is hep B negative?” Paul asked.

Monarez did not answer Senator Paul’s question.

The ACIP will now address the long-standing illogic behind Senator Paul’s question.

While the expected decision to remove the recommendation for administering the Hepatitis B vaccine on the first day of life will be welcomed by many, the move will be derided by the Big Pharma–aligned mainstream medical community and legacy media. NPR quoted Dr. Sean O’Leary, chair of the Committee on Infectious Diseases for the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), who said, “Whatever comes out of this disaster of a meeting in December is going to be mainly designed around sowing distrust and spreading fear.”

To understand why the AAP would oppose the removal of the Hepatitis B vaccine, it must be noted that the organization receives significant funding from the world’s leading vaccine manufacturers—companies the AAP refers to as its “Current Partners.”

President Trump addressed the issue during an impassioned press conference alongside Secretary Kennedy and other top public health officials. Appealing to the nation’s common sense, the President said, “Hepatitis B is sexually transmitted. There’s no reason to give a baby that’s almost just born, hepatitis B. I would say, wait till the baby is 12 years old and formed and take hepatitis B.”

The President said he would continue to push for gold-standard science, which aligns more closely with common-sense logic than the priorities of the pharmaceutical industry.

While mainstream media asserts that they are objective reporters, free from the influence of Big Pharma, critics point out that the substantial advertising dollars pharmaceutical companies spend on major U.S. media outlets create the appearance of a silent partnership.

In a move that will also draw criticism, the ACIP will begin studying the use of aluminum in childhood vaccines for the first time, an identified neurotoxin that has never received scrutiny from ACIP before. Aluminum in vaccines has been indicated as a potential driver of many health concerns.

One way or another, ACIP’s decisions this week will define the future of vaccine policy in America.