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marlene's avatar
marlene
4h

The judicial supremacists have no constitutional right to interfere in or supersede or cancel or change anything RFK, Jr. is doing with regard to making vaccines safe for children and adults. As usual, the judiciary needs to mind its own business, whatever that still is!!

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Debra's avatar
Debra
4h

So now a judge knows better than the medical professionals???

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