Reports that the Trump administration is pushing to finalize a definition of ultra-processed foods (UPFs) signal a heartening triumph upon which yet more MAHA victories will be achieved. A definition of UPFs will inform health research, alert consumers, and reshape commercial food production.

Many legacy media outlets have disparaged the MAHA movement, a bias that grew more urgent as the midterms approached. Despite negative spin about MAHA’s progress, it has flipped the food pyramid, initiated GRAS reform to improve food ingredient safety, put psychedelic drug Ibogaine on the fast track, influenced a sitting president to support regenerative farming, and increased research into vaccines and the causes of chronic disease.

Defining UPFs is another battle that, if won, will create irrevocable change to American food culture.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has repeatedly targeted UPFs as culprits in America’s chronic disease epidemic, especially among children. The FDA states:

“Researchers have found links between the consumption of highly processed foods (commonly called ultra-processed foods, or UPFs) and a range of negative health outcomes, including cardiovascular disease, obesity and certain cancers. It is estimated that 70% of the U.S. food supply consists of foods commonly considered ultra-processed, and that children get over 60% of their calories from such foods.”

This is core MAHA messaging. However, the phrase ‘commonly called’ reveals that there is no technical definition of what constitutes UPFs. To regulate, inform, or study this vast array of products currently being mass-consumed by Americans, a shared language and standards are required for researchers, businesses, consumers, and regulators.

The United Kingdom government notes that there is no universally agreed definition for UPFs, but that the most commonly used classification refers to food containing “formulations of ingredients, mostly of exclusive industrial use, typically created by a series of industrial techniques and processes.” A more detailed definition is needed.

The United States confronts a more difficult task than Europeans in researching what is causing chronic disease – thousands of chemicals prohibited as food ingredients under EU law are present in U.S. food supplies under the GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) designation. Many substances fed daily to American children are not in European diets, and have never been properly evaluated.

Modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, hydrogenated oils, modified starches, emulsifiers, colorings, preservatives, and artificial flavors all qualify as UPFs. They are unrecognizable in traditional home kitchens, and are even worse when compounded by industrial processing such as extrusion, molding, or frying, plus unnatural additives to augment shelf life, texture, and hyper-palatability.

Food companies develop chemical additives that stimulate appetite, suppress satiety, and create product dependency. A thorough analysis of UPFs must also account for plastic food packaging and plastic or other exposures from processing equipment.

Secretary Kennedy has been advocating for a definition of UPFs since before his appointment at HHS. Over the past two years, critics have complained about a perceived lack of progress. The effort is not as easy as it might sound, and, according to former HHS Senior Advisor Calley Means, was hampered by a cabal of White House staffers with industry-friendly interests.

However, Kennedy has been dogged and he has persevered. Under his leadership, the FDA and USDA issued a formal Request for Information on July 24, 2025, to solicit public comments and data “on a range of topics related to UPFs, including what factors and criteria should be included in a uniform definition of UPFs.” The comment period was extended through October 23, 2025.

The appointment of Stephen Miller as White House Chief of Staff – a man whom Secretary Kennedy called “the strongest MAHA supporter in the administration” — proves that MAHA’s policies transcend political wrangling. Yet the anti-MAHA crowd is always ready to pounce. Announcing what should be universally promising news that the Trump administration is ‘pushing to finalize’ a definition of UPFs, Politico intoned dryly that “The MAHA movement hopes that defining ultraprocessed foods is the first step toward labeling them, which would in turn steer Americans toward what the movement believes are healthier choices.”

It is no secret that Politico and other industry-lackey media outlets are hellbent on discrediting Kennedy and his supporters at every turn. MAHA Action President Tony Lyons identified Politico and its ownership by name on the November 11 MAHA Media Hub, for its incessant attacks against MAHA and Secretary Kennedy, without disclosing its numerous conflicts of interest.

Politico readers may understandably inquire why the publication doubts whether defining UPFs is a logical first step in labeling (as the EU is doing) and not just a vain MAHA ‘hope’? Doesn’t Politico ‘believe’ American consumers are capable of making informed dietary selections, if only their food labels were not so deliberately deceptive? Does it object to greater transparency in food labeling? And why does Politico seek to discredit the only effort to quantify and study UFPs and their connection to chronic disease?

Ironically, the acronym UPF competes with the long-used label for “Ultraviolet Protection Factor,” an industry measurement of how much UV radiation passes through fabric. The contrast is telling: Shouldn’t American businesses and the federal government be as concerned with identifying the health threats of food ingredients and chemical contamination in children’s school lunches as they are with identifying and warning about the risks of UV radiation? Trillions have been spent on renewable energy to protect Americans from carbon dioxide – why is there so much resistance to addressing food safety and nutrition?

Once the new UPFs definition is issued, the real work can begin. The FDA states that “Establishing a uniform definition will enable federal agencies and others to develop consistent policies and programs focused on UPFs.” That is the hope, that will soon become a reality. The adverse health effects of numerous chemical and other food additives will be studied independently rather than by the industries that profit from their sale.

This is what MAHA is all about. The corporate resistance and media fear-mongering that have accompanied efforts to inspect and better regulate highly profitable, highly processed foods reveal exactly the regulatory capture and business-as-usual lobbying that President Donald Trump, Secretary Kennedy and the MAHA movement are poised to expose and eradicate.

Secretary Kennedy recently pledged: “Entrenched interests have exercised power in Washington under both parties for decades…. We must finish food-ingredient reform, advance our work on ultra-processed foods, and put children’s health at the center of federal policy. I will keep pressing those priorities across this administration and work with anyone in either party who will help deliver them.”

That is the way forward for the MAHA movement: bipartisan, grassroots, and focused on policies that increase transparency and dietary awareness.

Once the government defines UPFs, public awareness will never recede. Changes to the food pyramid are already demonstrating that the American public is capable of modifying eating habits. Many industrial producers of UPFs are suffering lost profits as their sales plummet, which explains Politico’s frantic, industry-friendly, and lame attempts to discredit investigatory efforts.

Soon, food labels will warn parents of the UPFs in their cupboards and school lunch boxes. Why bash an initiative that only aims to help all of us become healthier?

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