In a sure sign of what’s to come from low-brow sectors of the Democratic Party, Senator Angela Alsobrooks has been leading a campaign against HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for several months, making all sorts of false claims against him.

Senator Angela Alsobrooks (MD-D)

Readers of The MAHA Report are well aware of Kennedy’s record at HHS: many of his policies are already improving the health of Americans.

But Alsobrooks wants the good old days of public health imperialism back. And it should be obvious why: She’s a big (although quiet) benefactor of Big Pharma largesse and promotes their interests in the Senate.

One day after an impressive victory for her party in the midterms, Alsobrooks signaled what she intends to focus on. Not lowering the cost of living. Not forever wars overseas. You guessed it: increasing Big Pharma profits.

It turns out that Alsobrooks receives most of her political contributions – 21% — from the ‘health and pharmaceutical sectors’ as shown here on U.S. Wealth Watcher, which noted, “that PFIZER INC. PAC is the largest named source on file at $10,000.”

Wealth Watcher also reports that Alsobrooks took $5,500 from the Johnson and Johnson’s PAC. But FEC receipts reveal a fuller picture:

$5,000 from Astra Zeneca

$5,000 from Sanofi’s PAC

$1,000 from Bristol Meyers Squib

$2,500 from McKesson

$3,500 from Gilead Health Services

$5,000 from AbbVie

$2,500 from Amgen

$2,500 from Novartis

$5,000 from Eli Lilly

$3,500 from Biotechnology Innovation

$2,000 from Glaxo Smith Klein

$2,000 from Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers

$1,000 from Pharmaceutical Care Management Association

Despite these blatant conflicts of interest, Alsobrooks took to X on Wednesday to attack Secretary Kennedy.

“The time is now,” she wrote. “RFK Jr. must resign or be fired. End of discussion.”

Comments on Alsobrooks’ X feed did not exactly garner the response she was looking for.

“So, you don’t want to Make Americans Healthy LOL you’re disgusting.”

“I just filled up my tank thinking “Man, if RFK Jr. wasn’t Sec of HHS, my gas would be so much cheaper.” You nailed the problem, Angela. Thanks.”

“How the f#&% is that supposed to address cost of living? What the f#&% is wrong with you?”

“So, you guys all ran on lowering taxes, lowering gas prices and food prices but all you got is let’s go after the opposing party because we don’t like them. You’re absolutely f#&%ing worthless.”

“Spoken like a true dictator! Well done.”

“That selfish BAST*ARD. How dare he want our kids to have healthy food and the military to have something decent to eat?”

“How DARE he (Kennedy) question Pfizer. They have never done anything in self-interest and have never been dishonest.”

“Pretty tough words coming from a corrupt Big Pharma recipient...I live in Maryland and despise your lying cheating corruption.”

The last comment is spot on. The above data only took me a few hours to find. Alsobrooks in Big Pharma’s lapdog.

And this is why Alsobrooks is targeting Kennedy.

In all, she’s received contributions from more than a dozen Pharma-funded PACs over the last few years; she ought to be called “Alsotooks.”

To be fair, I may have missed a few donors and several thousand dollars of Big Pharma contributions, but it’s pretty clear what is going on here. And this quick bit of research does not include the uncountable donations that came to Alsobrooks from Act Blue donations.

Act Blue has been under Congressional Investigation and has been referred to the Department of Justice for possible criminal offenses. Safe to say, anything goes with Act Blue donations. Act Blue money might be from a legit donor, it might be from a foreign donor, it might be from a dead donor.

That’s a story for another day, but we know that Alsobrooks is essentially a Big Pharma operative embedded in the U.S. Senate. She does the industry’s bidding.

Big Pharma wants Senator Alsobrooks to go after Kennedy. As we’ve seen, she announced it on the first day after the midterms. The MAHA Report respects the message that the voters sent on November 3 — but rebels, rigorously, against Big Pharma’s agenda and influence.

On the very first day of what could still become a new era of greater transparency and accountability, Big Pharma and their lap dog senator from Maryland couldn’t resist pissing all over it.