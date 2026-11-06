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Dawn's avatar
Dawn
3h

IMPOSSIBLE TO BELIEVE that our voters are STILL so ignorant.

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2 replies
dina 🇺🇸🩷🗡️'s avatar
dina 🇺🇸🩷🗡️
3h

Oh NO! Not this again!

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