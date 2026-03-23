By Louis Conte, Health Freedom Editor, The MAHA Report

A silent war has been raging between a group of scientific reformers committed to restoring public trust in the nation’s vaccine program through gold-standard science and transparency, and a Big Pharma ghost army committed to the status quo.

This second group is composed of legacy media’s selected talking head ‘experts’, lawyers retained by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), and a shadowy cabal of troll commenters whose job is to discredit scientists doing nearly any work perceived to threaten Big Pharma narratives and control.

That the AAP is captured by Big Pharma is beyond question as their websitwhat happened in a Boston courtroom on March 16 is no great surprise.

To remind you: The AAP is one of the medical associations that brought a lawsuit against the CDC’s newly-configured Advisory Commission on Immunization Practices (ACIP) that resulted in a March 16 decision by District Judge Brian E. Murphy to temporarily block all reforms related to vaccines under HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Murphy’s court also ruled to shut down an ACIP meeting that had been scheduled for March 18 and 19.

A Biden-appointee, Judge Murphy has restored the vaccine schedule to how it was during the Biden years, in defiance of the will of the voters.

If his decision holds (it likely won’t), mercury will be allowed back into vaccines, all one-day old infants will be forced to take the Hep B vaccine, and children across the nation will be required to take Covid vaccine boosters to stay in school.

One federal judge – and all the Covid-era insanity is back.

It was Covid-era insanity that the ACIP had scheduled to review last week. The organization created a workgroup to study diverse reactions to Covid-9 vaccines. The memo is called, “Post Covid-19 Vaccination Chronic Injuries – Proposed Action.”

This memo was to be unveiled during the ACIP meeting. But the AAP convinced Judge Murphy to cancel that meeting and to invalidate the historical changes HHS Secretary Kennedy and President Trump have made over the past year.

Why was the ACIP meeting canceled? That’s fairly obvious. The memo contains disclosures about vaccine injuries that directly challenge Big Pharma’s narrative about the vaccines’ safety profile.

Dated February 15, 2026, the memo presented published, unpublished and clinical data about Covid-19, culled by the ACIP, all related to chronic injuries from Covid vaccines. It also proposed voting language for potential future ACIP deliberations.

The memo also announces and acknowledges a novel medical condition its ACIP authors call “Post-Acute-COVID-19-Vaccination Syndrome” (PACVS).

This syndrome, which afflicts a large swath of Americans who took the Covid vaccines, has not been legitimized by the AAP and legacy media. Despite the hundreds of thousands of people who have reported suffering from the post-vaccine condition, leading medical groups and the media are adamant that it does not exist.

It does.

The memo makes the ACIP case: “Patients suffering from PACVS present with heterogenous, prolonged symptoms that typically involve multiple organ systems, many of which overlap with chronic post SARS CoV-2infection syndrome, often referred to as Long-COVID.”

People with PACVS have been suffering silently, without support from doctors who often attribute their illness to psychosomatic symptoms. The ACIP workgroup noted that Covid vaccine-injured Americans often suffer from systematic under-recognition, suppression, abandonment, and being labeled ‘antivaxxers.’

The working group memo describes PACVS symptoms as “persistent post-vaccination multi-organ symptom clusters involving neurologic, cardiovascular, immunologic, endocrine, pulmonary, gastrointestinal, and autonomic systems.”

From the same memo, we also learn that the vaccine-injured suffer from neuropathies, dysautonomia, cognitive impairment, immune dysregulation, chronic fatigue, type1 diabetes, gastrointestinal, neuro-endocrine, and autoimmune presentations, myocarditis, vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT), venous and arterial thromboembolism, and other thrombophilia associated with clotting.

Don’t be steamrolled: People with PACVS are sick and the mainstream medical establishment is not treating their illness because it does not fit neatly into any medical box.

Most physicians lack awareness and do not have the training and diagnostic categories that would enable them to recognize the cluster of Covid vaccine injury symptoms. PACVS rarely fits into currently used diagnosis codes. Symptoms patients experience overlap with commonly observed short-term, post vaccination side effects but PACVS patients experience symptoms for prolonged periods of time.

Current diagnostic frameworks and the lack of adequate surveillance systems is restricting syndrome identification. This is allowing a potentially reversible vaccine injury to “progress unchecked to chronic deregulation.”

The workgroup proposes establishing a PACVS surveillance system; clinical care coordination; disability recognition; reimbursement and patient support; research and international data sharing; and pharmacovigilance – the identification, evaluation, and mitigation of adverse effects and other drug-related problems.

The workgroup also recommends establishing ICD codes to identify aspects of PACVS so that treatments can be covered by insurance and health care.

Establishing ICD codes may seem like an uninteresting bureaucratic maneuver. However, establishing codes for vaccine injuries would force the medical establishment to acknowledge that vaccines they administered have caused significant harm to their patients.

All of this would be unremarkable if it were in response to a newly-identified disease or disorder. But what makes it unprecedented is that the workgroup recommends such steps following vaccine injuries.

For the AAP and their allies, this is totally unacceptable. Acknowledgement of PACVS is an attack on their belief system – on the normative, on ‘settled science.’

For years, it was heresy to question any aspect of vaccine safety. Instead of being like every other category of medicine, vaccinology became a cult, controlled by nefarious forces that profited handsomely from the compliance of millions of people who were never allowed to question their faith.

For now, a Boston Judge has put a hold on Secretary Kennedy’s reforms and helped keep PACVS out of the news cycle.

But the silent war continues.

Judge Murphy’s decision won’t hold because the Supreme Court has already turned back similar decisions involving lower courts found to over-reach their authority.

The American people know or sense the truth about Covid vaccine injuries. These injuries are all too real for each person who discovered, post-jab, that they had one. They are too real for their friends and family, too.

But the AAP doesn’t want you to know anything about such injuries and certainly not that some are settled in a vaccine court. Along with their allies in Big Pharma, the AAP’s mandate is to obfuscate and free themselves from accountability.