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Catsmiles's avatar
Catsmiles
5h

That Covid19 was a huge psyop IMO. I never took any of the shots and I feel so mad, that people were lied to about taking an untested vaccine and were badly injured for life. The lock downs were crazy. I didn't mind the 2 weeks to flatten the curve for an unknown illness but after that period, it became something else. It became about total government control. That was unacceptable and must never happen again. My body my choice.

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Jo Counts's avatar
Jo Counts
4h

How can a Boston judge stop a federal mandate?

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